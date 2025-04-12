Karnataka govt approves proposal to change Tumkur railway station's name

Karnataka government has approved the proposal to rename the Tumkur Railway Station with the station code name 'TK' as Dr Shri Shri Shivakumara Swamiji Railway Station. The Karnataka government suggested changing the station's name to honour Sri Siddaganga Mutt(Representational Image: Unsplash/Adhirej J R Nair)

The station comes under the South Western Railway (SWR) zone of Indian Railways.

Also Read: Man sent to court for not buying ₹10 ticket at train station: 'Treated like some criminal'

In a letter dated April 8, the state government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider the proposal positively and facilitate necessary approvals in this regard.

Highlighting that the Sri Siddaganga Mutt has a very prominent place in the hearts of people belonging to all the communities in the state, it stated that since many decades, Siddaganga Mutt is rendering great service to the deprived, underprivileged and downtrodden by providing food, shelter and education for their upliftment.

Also Read: CMRS clears passenger services on Moti Jheel–Kanpur Central metro stretch

"Padmabhushan Dr Shri Shri Shivakumara Mahaswamiji became the head of the Mutt in 1930. For nearly 87 years, he rendered great service to mankind and is recognised popularly as "The Walking God", it stated.

Also Read: Derailment at Lalru triggers train delays in Chandigarh

The state government cited that the Mutt which was headed by him is admired by many dignitaries, such as Presidents and Prime Ministers of India, who have visited the institution and have acknowledged the yeoman services rendered by Mahaswamiji.

"In view of the above, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is requested to consider this proposal positively, facilitate necessary approvals and issuance of notification for renaming the Tumkur Railway Station as Dr Shri Shri Shivakumara Swamiji Railway Station as proposed by the State Government of Karnataka at the earliest," it stated.