CMRS clears passenger services on Moti Jheel–Kanpur Central metro stretch

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has approved the commencement of passenger services on the Kanpur Metro stretch between Moti Jheel and Kanpur Central under Corridor-1, which runs from IIT Kanpur to Naubasta, said the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC).

As the metro is ready for its operations, the Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the underground part of corridor 1 soon.

While the clearance follows a detailed inspection conducted on March 20 and 21, during which the CMRS assessed the metro track, tunnel, stations, ramp, viaduct, tunnel ventilation and signalling systems. A speed trial was also carried out. The primary focus of the inspection was on passenger safety, both at stations and onboard trains.

The nearly 7-kilometre underground section includes five stations and passes through one of the city’s busiest and oldest areas.

Trains on this stretch will operate in Automatic Train Operation (ATO) mode from day one, unlike most metro systems that begin in Automatic Train Protection (ATP) mode before upgrading. The section is equipped with Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling, which enhances safety and operational efficiency. ATO mode reduces human error by automating most operations.

Kanpur Metro is already operating in ATO mode between IIT Kanpur and Moti Jheel.

Managing director of UPMRC, Sushil Kumar, said the timely completion of this section is a significant achievement and credited consultants, contractors, and workers for their efforts. He also acknowledged the support of Kanpur residents in making the project a success.