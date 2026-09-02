Matthew Mayich health update: Attorney details ASU hockey player’s condition, alleges 'grueling' workout

The situation surrounding the Arizona State University hockey program has taken a troubling turn after the family of a player who collapsed and later fell into a coma questioned the university’s handling of the incident. Matthew Mayich appeared to be struggling before he eventually collapsed during an outdoor workout at the university. (X @StLouisBlues)

An attorney representing 21-year-old ASU defenseman Matthew Mayich said the player has "zero chance of recovery" and claimed his family does not believe the university can conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation.

Lawyer details Mayich’s condition Attorney Robert Carey said Mayich appeared to be struggling before he eventually collapsed during an outdoor workout at the university. According to Carey, the defenseman “was disoriented and struggled well before he collapsed” at the school’s track.

Carey said he spoke with several players who characterized the workout, led by retired Special Forces veteran Tim Ziesel, as “grueling” and “unbearably hard.”

He also said the former Green Beret “yelled at them from the get-go … like a drill instructor.”

Players describe grueling workout According to Carey, the account being shared privately by players differs sharply from what he described as an unofficial narrative surrounding the workout.

ASU has pushed an unofficial narrative about "how minimal, how soft and how easy" the workout was while players and others have privately reported it as being "unbearably hard," he said.

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Carey also alleged that players were discouraged from voicing complaints. He said water was available primarily to those leading the exercises, leaving limited water for players who fell behind.

Mayich collapsed during workout The 50-minute workout took place early on Aug. 20, which was also the first day of fall classes at ASU. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews were called to the university’s Joe Selleh Track at around 8:30 a.m. following reports of a heat-related illness.

Temperatures at the time were reportedly between 87 and 89 degrees. Mayich was initially taken to local hospitals before being transferred to Phoenix’s Barrow Neurological Institute, where he remains with his family.

Carey said Mayich displayed clear signs of distress as the session continued and eventually became unable to complete some of the assigned exercises.

Attorney calls for staff to step aside Carey also raised concerns about the university allowing coaches and team staff who oversee the players to remain in their positions during the investigation.

He claimed players are worried about potential retaliation, including losing scholarships or roster spots, if they provide information about the workout. Carey argued that the coaching staff should be suspended or placed on administrative leave to allow players to speak freely.

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He also said no steps had been taken to separate the hockey players from the coaches and staff who were present during the workout.

ASU "is reviewing everything surrounding the workout," Chris Fiscus, ASU vice president of media relations, told The Republic.