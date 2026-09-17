Doctor away, driver prescribes medicines to patients at Kanpur hospital

A man identified by authorities at a government hospital as the driver of an emergency medical officer allegedly prescribed medicines to patients at the OPD while the doctor was away in court to give evidence, according to the hospital administration. A video of the incident, which took place at Kanshi Ram Joint Hospital and Trauma Centre in the Rama Devi area on Tuesday, went viral on Thursday. (For representation)

A video of the incident, which took place at Kanshi Ram Joint Hospital and Trauma Centre in the Rama Devi area here on Tuesday, went viral on Thursday. It shows the man sitting beside the doctor’s chair, calling patients one by one, asking about their ailments and writing medicines on their prescriptions. When patients asked whether the medicines would be available at the hospital, he allegedly told them they would have to buy them from outside.

Hospital’s chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr Piyush Mishra said that according to Dr Ramkesh, he had gone for court evidence and the person who was writing the medicines was perhaps his driver, Dev.

“Dr Ramkesh has been asked to give his explanation, failing which an FIR will be lodged,” Dr Mishra said.

“If an outsider is again found prescribing medicines to patients in place of a doctor in the hospital or OPD, action will be taken against the doctor concerned. The government will also be informed about the entire matter,” Dr Mishra said.

The administration has not yet established whether the person in the video was indeed Dev or how he came to attend to patients. The doctor’s explanation and the inquiry are expected to establish who allowed him to sit in the OPD and prescribe medicines.