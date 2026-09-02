Fact check: Is Dollywood closing permanently after a fire? Could Disney buy the park for $200 billion?

Dollywood has been subject to a lot of hoaxes since the death of its founder, singer Dolly Parton, on August 26. Dollywood was closed on the day of Parton's death. But it opened to visitors on the day after - and has remained opened as normal. People visit Dollywood the day after Dolly Parton’s death was announced, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on August 26. (REUTERS)

But rumors have not left the amusement park behind since the death of the iconic singer. Initially, claims spread that Disney was buying Dollywood, but those were fact-checked, first by Snopes, the fact-checking platform, followed by ABC 10 San Diego.

However, it was far from the end of the rumors, as the next one was quick to come. On Tuesday, claims spread that Dollywood purportedly burned down in a fire and is permanently closing. But Ht.com can confirm that the claims are false, as there was no fire at Dollywood, late Dolly Parton's amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Did Dollywood Burn Down? Is It Really Closing? Here's The Truth It seems that the claim about Dollywood closing down permanently after a fire started with viral videos on TikTok. As they spread like wildfire unchecked, a website picked up an apparent news story about a potential fire at Pigeon Forge.

Despite there being no confirmation, the story claimed that firefighters responded and residents had to evacuate. But so far, there is no confirmation of any fire from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department at or near Dollywood.

Did Disney Buy Dollywood For $200 Billion? Days before the story about the fire, a claim went viral that Disney was set to buy the amusement park in a record $200 billion deal. The news originated from the satirical news website, Mouse Trap News, and spread like wildfire on social media. As NBC 10 San Diego reported, the "whole thing is fiction."

The amusement park is still owned by Dolly Parton Productions and the Herschend Family Entertainment.

No Dollywood Is Not Permanently Closing Dollywood is not closing down permanently. Contrary to rumors, the park announced hours after the announcement of Dolly Parton's death that the "show must go on." They highlighted that Dolly Parton would have wanted the park to remain open.

“Dolly’s heartfelt wish was that Dollywood always remain a place of joy, hope and togetherness—a space where families and friends could honor her memory, not with silence, but with laughter, music and shared dreams,” a park spokesperson had said.

“In her spirit, Dollywood will be open Wednesday as Dolly wanted, always reminding everyone with her signature sparkle — ‘the show must go on. “Together, we honor her by carrying forward her message of love, perseverance, and hope.”