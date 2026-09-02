Sadhguru on spirituality: What happens when the things you wanted no longer feel enough?

You may spend years working toward a better job, a comfortable home, financial security or the life you imagined for yourself. Then, one day, you may have some of those things and still wonder, “What next?”

That question sits at the heart of an older teaching from Sadhguru on the meaning of spirituality. In an Isha Foundation audio titled “When You Are Finished with Everything, Spirituality Begins,” he looks at what can happen when the things you once valued no longer give you a sense of fulfilment.

Also Read Sadhguru on spirituality: Why your everyday search for “more” may be part of the spiritual journey

What is spirituality? The idea is simple, but it can feel uncomfortable. You may spend much of your life chasing what you believe will make you happy or complete. But once you reach it, the feeling may not last.

According to Isha Foundation, this turning point is described as a moment when “what you used to hold as desirable and precious becomes petty.” It adds that this is when spirituality arises.

In this view, spirituality does not necessarily begin with leaving your everyday life behind. It can begin with a question about the life you are already living.

When success no longer feels fulfilling Think about a goal you once considered extremely important. Perhaps you wanted a promotion, a relationship, more money or recognition. You finally get it, but the excitement fades.

That does not mean the achievement was meaningless. It may simply make you aware that external success cannot answer every question you have about your life.

The Isha audio describes this as reaching a point where what once seemed desirable and precious “does not really lead you to fulfilment.”

Also Read Sadhguru on pilgrimage: Why he says a spiritual journey is not about achieving something

Is feeling incomplete a spiritual sign? Feeling dissatisfied does not automatically make you spiritual. But it can make you pause and look beyond the next goal.

For you, that could mean asking whether you are always waiting for the next achievement to feel satisfied. It could also mean looking at what gives your life meaning when there is nothing left to prove.

Also Read Sadhguru's Inner Engineering: How to work on your inner wellbeing through yoga and meditation

That is the deeper question behind this teaching. Rather than treating spirituality as something separate from ordinary life, the idea asks you to examine what you are seeking through it.

You may still want success, love, comfort and new experiences. The difference is that you begin to ask whether those things are the destination or simply part of the journey.