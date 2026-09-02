Iliman Ndiaye said joining Manchester City was the "chance of a lifetime" after securing a deadline day move from Everton on Tuesday. Ndiaye seizes 'chance of a lifetime' in Man City move

City agreed a reported fee of £65 million with the Toffees and the Senegal international has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad.

Ndiaye scored 17 goals in two seasons at Everton after spells at Sheffield United and Marseille.

"I've worked my whole life for an opportunity like this," Ndiaye said in a City statement.

"City are one of the best clubs in the world and I've seen them win everything as I've grown up.

"To be able to write my own chapter in a story that special is the chance of a lifetime and I'm determined to grab it with both hands."

Ndiaye joins an overhauled City squad for Enzo Maresca's first season in charge after a decade under Pep Guardiola.

"In my first conversation with him it was immediately obvious how grounded he is and the determination he has to be the best player he can be," said City's sporting director Hugo Viana.

"I've no doubt City fans will get a thrill seeing him in action for us."

The 26-year-old is expected to be joined at City by Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez before Tuesday's 2200 GMT deadline.

A deal worth £125 million was agreed on by the clubs in the final hours of the window, according to widespread reports, matching the British transfer record fee that Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last year.

It is the second time in his career that Fernandez could move for a Premier League record fee.

He joined Chelsea from Benfica for a then record £107 million in January 2023.

After the arrivals of England international Elliot Anderson, Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and Brazilian winger Allan, City's spending this window could top £400 million.

But they have also recouped around £300 million from the sales of Rodri, Savio, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and James Trafford.

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