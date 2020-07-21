e-paper
Karnataka govt hikes salaries of National Health Mission doctors to Rs 45,000

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state government will bear the cost of the hike in salaries of the doctors and added that ASHA workers too will get a hike in their pay soon.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 09:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengalurur, Karnataka
Karnataka on Monday reported 3,648 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 67,420, informed the state health department.
The salaries of doctors under the National Health Mission (NHM) has been hiked to Rs 45,000 in Karnataka, according to Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Addressing the media on Monday, Dr Sudhakar said that the state government will bear the cost of the hike in salaries of the doctors and added that ASHA workers too will get a hike in their pay soon.

Regarding the Covid-19 management in the state, he further said that testing will be increased in the containment zones.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Education Minister said that it had been decided that booth level committees will conduct door to door survey for early detection of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), and vulnerable persons.

He also implored private hospitals to admit and treat Covid-19 patients and asked them to not be hesitant in admitting pregnant women.

According to a bulletin issued by the department, the state recorded 72 more deaths due to Covid-19 with the toll at 1,403 while six patients who tested positive for the infection have died due to non-Covid causes, as of Monday. There are 42,216 active cases in the state.

