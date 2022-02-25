Home / India News / Karnataka hijab row hearing concludes on 11th day, verdict reserved
india news

Karnataka hijab row hearing concludes on 11th day, verdict reserved

The Karnataka government's order banning religious clothes from the campuses of the education institutes created confusion in minority institutions as well. 
Students stand outside a college as they boycott classes after being denied entry with hijab in the college premises, in Chikmagalur. (PTI)
Students stand outside a college as they boycott classes after being denied entry with hijab in the college premises, in Chikmagalur. (PTI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 04:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The full bench of the Karnataka high court which has been hearing the Karnataka hijab row case concluded hearing all the parties concerned in the case on the 11th day and reserved the judgment. The parties have been asked to give their written submission to the court.  Indicating that the hearing would be wrapped up this week, the court had earlier asked the counsels in the case to finish their arguments by Friday.

On Thursday, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat appearing for a petitioner argued that the government order prohibiting any clothing that disturbs harmony in educational institutes is illegal.

Court not properly assisted on Quran; hijab mandatory in Islam: Petitioner

The advocate general in the process of the 11-day-long hearing argued in the court that there is no ban on hijab as the government order banning all religious clothing in educational institutions. The government has also submitted a report on the progress of investigation in the complaint registered against Campus Front of India (CFI) in a sealed cover.

As the court was hearing the case, confusion was created by several interpretations of the government order banning all religious clothes from educational institutes. According to reports, a Sikh girl was asked to remove her turban in a private minority institution, though the government has clarified that it is not interfering with the uniforms in the private-run minority institutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hijab
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out