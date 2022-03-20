Home / India News / Karnataka hijab row: Judges who delivered verdict to get Y-category security
india news

Karnataka hijab row: Judges who delivered verdict to get Y-category security

Karnataka hijab row: The verdict was delivered earlier this week. 
A hijab-wearing student walks past a worker painting a wall to conceal a pro-hijab slogan, Hospet, March 16, 2022 (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:04 PM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Three Karnataka high court judges, who delivered the verdict on pleas challenging the state order on wearing of hijabs (headscarves) in classrooms, will get Y-category security cover, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The development comes after two people were arrested over the death threats to the judges. "We've decided to give 'Y' category security to all three judges who gave the Hijab verdict. I have instructed the officials to probe the complaint thoroughly in which some people gave life threats to the judges," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this week, the high court had ruled that "wearing of hijab is not essential in Islam" in line with the state's order that restricts the wearing of headscarves in classrooms. Soon after the order, the chief minister had appealed for calm, saying, “The honourable three-bench high court has given its verdict...the uniform order by the government is upheld...[it said]...hijab is not part of essential religious practice of religion. Therefore, I request everybody in society, parents, teachers, students, and those who are concerned about education...whatever the high court has said we have to see it is implemented and peace and order are maintained..."

hijab
Sign out