Karnataka hits back at TN’s resolution on Mekedatu

Cutting across ideologies, the political parties in Karnataka on Monday united to call out the unanimous resolution taken by the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly condemning the ‘unilateral’ decision by Karnataka government in going ahead with the contentious Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project.

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday called upon the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government to reject the proposal.“We are not asking for their share of water and we don’t need their (TN) permission to use our own water,” Govind Karjol, Karnataka’s water resources minister said on Monday. The Supreme Court itself had made it clear that water for drinking will be a priority.

Karjol said that the water used to generate electricity will flow back into the river and that Tamil Nadu continues to use the issue as a “political gimmick”.

“The Union government has to follow the federal structure. Tamil Nadu is trying to rake up the issue for political reasons,” Siddaramaiah, the Congress’ leader of the Opposition said.

He added that the Supreme Court declared its final verdict in the issue and Tamil Nadu has no say in what Karnataka can do with the water after the neighbouring state’s share, as prescribed by the apex court, has been fulfilled.

The statements come after Tamil Nadu’s water resources minister Duraimurugan piloted a resolution on Monday in the state legislature, accusing Karnataka of posing problems on the contentious Cauvery river water issue and that its decision to proceed with the dam (balancing reservoir) project “disrespecting’ the SC verdict is reprehensible, PTI reported on Monday.

“Where is federalism. Here is a state that is disrespecting the apex court order and has not released the full quantum of water due for Tamil Nadu. If we don’t put up a unified struggle, then we may lose our rights and future generations will curse us,” he said, according to PTI.

The resolution, passed with the unanimous support of all the parties, including the AIADMK and the BJP condemned Karnataka for going ahead with the project, allocating funds and asked the Centre to not entertain the state’s plea for environmental clearance and reject its detailed project report (DPR).

Mekedatu, situated around 100 km from Bengaluru in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, has evoked emotions on both sides of the border.

The long-winding legal battles have been used as a political currency in the past as well as an active tool to deflect attention away from other issues both sides of the border and irrespective of the party in power.

The Cauvery river basin originates in Karnataka and flows through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before it enters the Bay of Bengal. Of the total catchment area of 81,155 square kilometer, 34,273 kilometer is in Karnataka, 44,016 square km in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and about 2,866 sq km in Kerala.

Karnataka has maintained that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project is to generate 400 MW of power and additionally utilise 4.75 tmcft of water for drinking and domestic needs in the state and particularly Bengaluru.The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, soon after it had come to power in 2013, had announced the construction of the project which would cost ₹5,912 crore to help use the excess water for the surrounding districts, including Bengaluru.

With PTI Inputs