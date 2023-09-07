Row erupts over Karnataka minister’s remark on origins of Hinduism

Amidst a nationwide uproar over the Sanatana Dharma remark made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara has stirred another controversy by questioning the origins of Hinduism. Speaking at an event commemorating Teachers’ Day in his home constituency of Koratagere on Tuesday, Parameshwara said the question of who initiated Hinduism is still a mystery. G Parameshwara (PTI)

Parameshwara, while discussing various religions and their historical backgrounds at the event, said that the inception of Hindu dharma remains shrouded in uncertainty. “In the history of the world, there are many religions. When was Hindu religion founded, and who gave birth to Hinduism, is still a question mark and continues to remain unanswered. Buddhism and Jainism were born in India, while Christianity and Islam came from outside. The essence of all these religions means goodwill for mankind,” said Parameshwara.

However, Parameshwara’s remarks have not been well-received by the opposition, with several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders registering strong objections.

BJP MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary termed Parameshwara’s comments on Hinduism as condemnable, saying, “There are several pressing issues in the state, and instead of addressing them, Parameshwara has made a distasteful statement. To suggest that there is no historical basis for the Hindu religion is truly unwarranted, and we had not anticipated such a statement from him. This highlights the mindset of the Congress, and such statements seem aimed at appeasing a specific community.”

N Ravi Kumar, the Karnataka BJP general secretary, stated that the statement was an attempt to ridicule the Hindu religion. “Parameshwara, in his speech, questioned the existence of the Hindu religion. His comment was nothing less than an attempt to ridicule Hinduism. Hinduism is like an ocean, incomparable to any other religion. It is a faith revered by all communities and has been followed for countless ages,” he said.

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda also weighed in on the controversy, stating that Hinduism serves as the ‘basis of all religions’. “The roots of Hinduism are untraceable. It dates back thousands of years, unlike other religions that emerged later. It serves as the foundation for all religions, and various beliefs have branched from it,” he said.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also slammed the state home minister G Parameshwara over his remarks on Hinduism and said that it is a “planned attack” on the Hindu faith.

“G Parameshwara has made this very shocking statement and it’s certainly looking like it’s a pattern and a planned attack on the Hindu faith,” Rajeev Chandrashekhar said while speaking to ANI.

Adding to the dissent, Karnataka BJP MLA and former state minister CN Ashwath expressed his disapproval, accusing Parameshwara and his associates of being influenced by left-wing ideologies and attempting to undermine India’s culture and traditions.

“I want to make it very clear they are under the influence of leftists and want to destroy the culture and tradition of our country ‘Bharat’... He [Parameshwara] should realise that such arrogance is not good for him. He is a learned person,” Ashwath Narayan said.

He further challenged the Karnataka home minister to speak about other religions if he has the ‘guts’. “If he has the courage, let him speak about other Dharma. Let him not insult our Dharma. If he is not happy, let him quit this Dharma and be elsewhere; who is stopping him?” Narayan added.

In response to a question regarding his fellow minister’s statement, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who also serves as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), offered a succinct response: “I am a proud Indian.”

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday, as reported by PTI.

Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, and Kharge for backing his remark.

They were both booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur.

Responding to the FIR registered against him, minister Priyank Kharge in Bengaluru said, “I don’t care; they can do what they want. My statement is very clear. It is not against any particular religion. I had stated that any religion that does not preach equality is not a religion according to me. The Constitution is my religion. If UP has a problem, I do not see it as mine. We will do whatever needs to be done...”

