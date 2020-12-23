Karnataka imposes night curfew between 10pm and 6am till January 2

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:42 IST

Karnataka authorities on Wednesday decided to impose night curfew in the state till January 2. It is the second state after Maharashtra which has imposed such measures amid concerns regarding the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“This (night curfew) has been done to prevent and contain the coronavirus strain found in the UK. We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state,” news agency ANI reported state health minister Dr K Sudhakar as saying.

The curfew will be imposed between 10pm to 6am till January 2.

The new variant of Covid-19, VUI–202012/01, has been found in the UK. It accounted for nearly 60% of all cases in London by mid-December and thought to be 70% more transmissible than earlier versions of the coronavirus. Scientists are still researching on the effects, virulence and severity of the new strain.

In precautionary measures against the new variant, authorities in India have suspended flight operation from and to the UK till December 30. The government also mandated RT-PCR tests of passengers who have arrived from Britain in the last few days.

On Tuesday, 22 people -- including six from Delhi -- tested positive for the virus, and their samples were sent for genome sequencing.