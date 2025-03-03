Bengaluru, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in his customary address to the state Assembly on Monday said that Karnataka is a leading state in the entire country in providing basic infrastructure, and it is spending 15.01 per cent of its 2024-25 budget on capital expenditure. Karnataka is leading the country in providing basic infrastructure: Governor

Addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature at Vidhana Soudha here, he said this is higher than the progressive states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

In order to improve the infrastructure of the State, the airport work in Vijayapura district is being completed at a cost of ₹347 crore and it will be ready for passengers this year, the Governor noted. He also said that steps have been taken to expand the Mysuru airport runway at a cost of ₹319 crore and develop the Raichur airport at Rs.219 crore.

Identification and acquisition of land for developing airstrips in Dharmasthala, Madikeri, and Chikkamagaluru is going on, he said.

Bengaluru Signature Business Park is being developed in a land of 407 acres near Bengaluru International Airport and a process has been initiated to establish a second airport in the city, he said.

The land acquisition process for the airport near Karwar Naval Base has began, he added.

It has been mentioned in the speech that the government has provided ₹600 crore for 9 railway projects in the State in the current financial year. "The State government is bearing 50 percent of the construction cost and 50 to 100 percent of the land acquisition cost for these projects," Governor mentioned.

In partnership with the railways, the state government is developing the 148.17 km long Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project network at an estimated cost of ₹15,767 crore. The government has taken all possible initiatives to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru, he mentioned.

To reduce traffic congestion within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, it is proposed to construct a double-decker flyover comprising metro rail and a road to a distance of 40.50 kms in the near future, the Governor said. "The project is to be undertaken at a cost of Rs. 8916 crores," he added.

He further said, Benguluru Metro Rail Project's phase-2A and Phase-2B with a total estimated cost of Rs.14,788 crore, are in progress.

Phase-3 of the project, consisting corridor-1 with a distance of 32.15 km from Kempapura to JP Nagar and corridor-2 with length of 12.5 km from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, totaling 44.65 km with an estimated cost of Rs.15,611 crore is in progress too, he said.

"These projects are scheduled to be completed by December-2029," Governor stated.

