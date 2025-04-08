Karnataka KSEAB to announce PUC 2 exam results today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the PUC 2 or Class 12 final examination results today, April 8, at 12:30 pm. After the official announcement, students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the official result portal, karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2025 live updates Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: KSEAB will announce 2nd PUC results today, April 8, at karresults.nic.in(Santosh Kumar/Photo for representation)

The exam was held in March and the provisional answer keys were released in the same month.

According to the board's official statement, the results will be announced at a press conference attended by the state's minister for school education and students will be able to view their results online 1:30 pm onwards.

KSEAB held the 2nd PUC exam 1 from March 1 to March 20. The test was held in single shifts, which started at 10 am and ended at 1 pm. Exams started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with the Hindi paper.

The board released answer keys for all 35 subjects a day after the exam ended (on March 21).

Steps to check Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025 when announced

Open the result portal, karresults.nic.in. Click on the PU II exam 1 result link displayed on the home page. Enter your login credentials. Submit and check the result. Save a copy of the online result page for later use.

In 2024, KSEAB declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC result on April 10. A total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible to appear for the examination, of whom 6,81,079 students took the test. As many as 5,52,690 students passed the examination and the overall pass percentage was 81.15 per cent.

In 2023, KSEAB PUC 2 result was announced on April 21. A total of 7,27,923 students applied for the exam and 7,25,821 were eligible. Of them, 7,02,067 took the test and 5,24,209 students passed. The pass percentage was 74.67 per cent.

In 2022, the result was declared on June 18. That year, 4,22,966 students passed the Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam and the pass percentage was 61.88 per cent. The pass percentage of girl students was 68.72 per cent and that of boys was 55.22 per cent.