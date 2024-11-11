Karnataka minister makes racist slur at HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) demands his expulsion from cabinet

Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday stoked a major row over his racist slur against Union minister HD Kumaraswamy.



Addressing a rally in Ramanagara on Sunday, Khan said the Channapatna Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara had no other option but to join the BJP earlier. Union minister HD Kumaraswamy (PTI)

"Due to some differences in our party (Congress), he contested as an independent. He had no option but to join the BJP. He was not ready to join the JD(S) because 'Kaaliya Kumaraswamy' was more dangerous than the BJP. Now he (Yogeeshwara) has come back home," PTI quoted the minister.



Yogeeshwara has a direct contest in the Channapatna assembly bypoll against Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil who is NDA's candidate on the JD(S) ticket.

JDS-BJP hit back

Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) hit out at the state minister.

“The people of the state will give a fitting response to your words of disrespect and your negative mindset towards people of darker skin colour,” the party posted on X (formerly Twitter).



The JD(S) sought to know the colour of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, ministers H C Mahadevappa, Satish Jarakiholi, Priyank Kharge and K H Muniyappa.

“What difference does it make if a person's skin colour is black or white? A low-minded person like @BZZameer AhmedK should be immediately removed from @INCIndia, @INCKarnataka and @siddaramaiah cabinet,” it added.

Meanwhile, JD(S) ally BJP also came out in Kumaraswamy's support, as its leaders recalled a similar, racist statement from Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda in May.

“This is a racist remark. same as Rahul Gandhi's adviser (Pitroda) calling South Indians look like Africans, North East as Chinese, North Indians as Arabs,” Union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

State minister Priyank Kharge urged people to refrain from making ‘racist remarks’ against others. He added that senior Congress leaders will talk to Khan.