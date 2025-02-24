Karnataka minister visits Belagavi amid tensions with Maharashtra

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy visited Belagavi on Monday to assess the situation in the aftermath of the disruption of bus services to and from Maharashtra. Both states suspended transport services amid tensions triggered over the alleged assault of Karnataka bus conductor Mahadevappa Hukkeri on Friday allegedly for his inability to speak Marathi. Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy. (X)

Reddy called for strict action against those responsible for vandalising Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and attacking staff. He called for unity and peace among different linguistic communities. “Destroying public property only worsens the situation. We will ensure legal action is taken against those involved,” he said.

He expressed concerns over the complaint filed against Hukkeri under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He said Hukkeri’s condition was stable and that he would be discharged in two days. “Our managing director visits him daily. He is deeply disturbed by the case filed against him. We will ensure a fair investigation into all allegations.”

Hukkeri alleged a 17-year-old girl, who boarded a KSRTC bus with her male friend, abused him when he asked her to speak in Kannada. “When I said I do not know Marathi, the girl abused me saying that I must learn Marathi. Suddenly a large number of people gathered and assaulted me,” he told reporters on Saturday.

The minor and three others were apprehended on Friday. Another person was arrested in connection with the case on Sunday.

Reddy defended Hukkeri saying the complaint appears to be deliberately orchestrated. “The police will investigate thoroughly, and I will discuss the matter with the home minister. Our department stands firmly with him, and the public supports him as well.”

He said he has directed the transport department secretary to engage with Maharashtra authorities. “Their ministers visited Bengaluru, and I have raised the matter of resuming bus services with them,” he said. “There is no ambiguity regarding the border. Our territory is ours, and theirs is theirs. I have discussed the issue and will continue to push for a resolution.”

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra remained suspended. Shiv Sena (UBT) activists damaged KSRTC buses in Pune and Kolhapur. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists halted Maharashtra buses in Belagavi. Buses were only operating up to the inter-state border.

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus services to Karnataka would remain suspended until further discussions.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka denounced any attempt to insult Kannada and the state, calling it an “unpardonable act.” Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said those who benefit from Karnataka but oppose its language and culture cannot be tolerated. “We must resist such hostility.” He urged the government to take proactive steps to safeguard Karnataka’s interests against any attempts at provocation.

Reddy said the cycle of retaliation only harms both states and disrupts public life. “Parties like Shiv Sena should refrain from endorsing such actions over minor disputes. “