Karnataka minister's ‘committed to…’ remark after reservation bill put on hold

A day after Karnataka put the controversial reservation bill on hold amid fierce backlash, state minister Priyank Kharge said the government is “committed to providing more jobs locally.” Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with state deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar attend the proceedings on the first day of monsoon session of state assembly, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 provides for quota for Kannadigas in private firms.

According to the Bill, "Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint 50 per cent of local candidates in management categories and 70 per cent in non-management categories."

The bill was expected to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday but was put on hold after business leaders and tech tycoon fiercely criticised the move.

"The bill approved by the Cabinet to provide reservation for Kannadigas in private sector organisations, industries and enterprises has been temporarily put on hold. This will be revisited and decided in the coming days," a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

When asked about the reason behind the backtracking, Priyank Kharge said, “It's not the question of taking back. As a government, we are committed to providing more jobs locally. We will skill them, reskill them, upsill them. We will ensure that Karnataka delivers a global workforce from here.”

“There were some opinions from certain quarters saying that there is a case of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and also Gujarat that is pending. So whatever we do, we should stand the test in the court.”

BJP leader CT Ravi termed the government's U-turn ‘natakbazi’, or drama, claiming that the atmosphere is against chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also posted on X: “The bill intended to implement reservation for Kannadigas in private sector institutions, industries and enterprises is still in the preparation stage. A final decision will be taken after comprehensive discussion in the next cabinet meeting.”

Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "The CM has given a statement based on certain feedback. We will look at it again. Whatever we want to do is in the interest of our people."