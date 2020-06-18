e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka police hunt for man who urged China to destroy India in FB post

Karnataka police hunt for man who urged China to destroy India in FB post

The man has been absconding after his post sparked an outrage.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:47 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Funeral procession of Naik Subedar Mandip Singh who was killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan valley, in Seel village in Patiala district.
Funeral procession of Naik Subedar Mandip Singh who was killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan valley, in Seel village in Patiala district. (Bharat Bhushan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Karnataka police on Thursday registered an FIR against a 27-year-old man from Gadag who in a Facebook post urged China to destroy India.

The social media post in Kannada came amid a countrywide outrage and anger at the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley on Monday.

G Basvraj is a native of Munavalli village in Belgaum district has been working in a mobile phone repair shop in Rona taluk of Gadag district for more than four years, and also praised China in the post.

Basvraj who has a social media account under the name ‘Basvraj Yash’ wrote a post asking for more Indian soldiers to be killed by China and for the destruction of the country. His social media account which is now locked indicates that it was opened in April 2013.

The FB post calling for India’s destruction has enraged many people and the police have suo motu registered a complaint.

Speaking to HT, Rona police station Sub Inspector Vinod Pujari said “An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 153 and section 505. He has been absconding ever since a backlash against his post. The owners of the mobile shop where he works say that they have no idea why he may have done this. We are on the lookout to detain him and will thoroughly investigate the matter.”

Section 153 of the IPC deals with incidents of wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot and carries a jail term of up to a year.

Section 505 deals with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility. The crime is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years.

Efforts to reach Basvraj for his version of the events on the phone number displayed with his profile proved unsuccessful.

tags
top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In