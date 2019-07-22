Trust vote should be finished today, says Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar

Soon after the Karnataka assembly reconvened on Monday, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said that the trust vote will be done today to decide the fate of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government that has been lurching from one crisis to another after the resignations of 16 MLAs since July 7.

“I have already said that this should be finished today,” Kumar said minutes after the session reconvened to debate the trust motion moved by the Chief Minister last week.

Follow updates on Karnataka political crisis here.

On the vexed issue of party whip and its validity in light of the Supreme Court order that MLAs could not be compelled to attend assembly, the Speaker said: “Issuing a whip is up to you, and abiding by it or not is the MLAs’ prerogative. If there is a complaint I will act accordingly. I cannot send a message to those who are in Mumbai.”

Opinion | The lessons from the Karnataka imbroglio

The clarification came after JD(S) leader Shivalinge Gowda said that the MLAs were under the impression that the whip will not apply to them if they don’t attend. “Will you take action against them or will it be a order like the SC’s. The whip has been issued and we have to come to you. Please tell us if you will take action,” Gowda said.

The Speaker, earlier summoned 12 Congress rebel legislators on Tuesday following a petition by the ruling Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) combine seeking to disqualify them.

The Karnataka government plunged into crisis after 16 lawmakers – 13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) – resigned roughly two weeks ago. Since then, one Congress MLA has signalled he would return to the party fold.

The ruling coalition government faces trust vote after missing two previous deadlines set by the governor last week. The floor test was originally scheduled for Thursday but didn’t happen despite two deadlines set by governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:05 IST