LIVE BLOG

Karnataka Floor Test Live: HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government to face trust vote today

Karnataka Floor Test Live: The Congress-JD(S) coalition government will face a trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday. Follow live updates here

By HT Correspondent | Jul 22, 2019 08:32 IST
highlights

As the Karnataka Assembly reconvenes, the Congress-JD(S) government will face a trust vote on Monday. The government led by HD Kumaraswamy has already missed two deadlines as the floor test was originally scheduled for Thursday but didn’t happen despite two deadlines by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

The Karnataka government crisis began after 13 MLAs from Congress and three from the JD(S) submitted their resignations almost two weeks ago.

On Sunday, two independent MLAs, who have withdrawn their support from the Congress-JD(S) coalition, moved a plea in the Supreme Court asking the apex court to order that the floor test be held by 5pm on Monday.

Follow live updates here:

8:25 am IST

Not clinging onto to power: Kumaraswamy

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed BJP saying that they had set a new benchmark for “immoral politics.”

“I want to make it amply clear that I am not trying to cling onto power. My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of morality, is trying to subvert the very principles of democracy as well as Constitution,” he said in a statement.

8:15 am IST

‘Last day of the government’: Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief on Sunday said that the coalition government should face the trust vote instead of wasting time.

“By taking crucial decisions inspite of not having a majority, they are harming the democratic traditions… tomorrow will be the last day of the government,” he said.

8:05 am IST

Trust vote today

The Karnataka government led by HD Kumaraswamy will face a trust vote as the Assembly reconvenes on Monday. The Congress- JD(S) coalition has been in a political crisis since 16 MLAs- 13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S)- submitted their resignations roughly two weeks back.

8:00 am IST

Last attempt to persuade rebel Karnataka MLAs

Karnataka ‘s Congress-JD(S) coalition government held emergency meetings and made a last attempt to win back rebel MLAs as it is set o face a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday.

