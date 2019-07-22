Karnataka Floor Test Live: HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government to face trust vote today

As the Karnataka Assembly reconvenes, the Congress-JD(S) government will face a trust vote on Monday. The government led by HD Kumaraswamy has already missed two deadlines as the floor test was originally scheduled for Thursday but didn’t happen despite two deadlines by Governor Vajubhai Vala.The Karnataka government crisis began after 13 MLAs from Congress and three from the JD(S) submitted their resignations almost two weeks ago. On Sunday, two independent MLAs, who have withdrawn their support from the Congress-JD(S) coalition, moved a plea in the Supreme Court asking the apex court to order that the floor test be held by 5pm on Monday. Follow live updates here: