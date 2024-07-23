Karnataka rain: Death toll due to landslide in Uttara Kannada rises to 8; IMD predicts more showers

Death toll rose to eight as the body of a 65-year-old woman was found on Tuesday from the Gangavalli river in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka during a search operation following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall on July 16. The rescue operation by the Indian Army are expected to continue for a duration of seven days and is a collaborative effort between the state government and the Indian Army (ANI Photo)

National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Fire and Emergency Services and the Navy are continuing operations at the site and in the Gabgavalli river, reported news agency PTI.

Rescue operations are currently going on to locate the remaining people. "Search operations are underway to trace three more people, including the lorry driver (Arjun) from Kerala," Superintendent of Police (Karwar), Narayana M told PTI

Satellite images from the Indian Space Research Organisation on the day of the landslide, shows that there might be a possibility for a truck being pushed into the river, reported PTI.

The region has been experiencing severe continuous rain for the past two weeks triggering multiple landslides affecting National Highway 66, reported news agency ANI.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that it is very likely that most places of Uttara Kannada would receive moderate to heavy rain from July 20-24.

Following the landslide, the Indian Army mobilised two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) teams from the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) on 21 July 2024 as an immediate response. This team consisted 1 officer, 2 Junior Commissioned Officers and 55 officers of other ranks.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday both Army and the Navy have been requested to scan the rivers, when asked about search for bodies in the nearby rivers.

"After the rescue operation is completed, we will look into the matter and if anyone is wrong action will be taken against them....I will also speak to the Union Road Transport Minister to set right the road work and take action against those responsible," Siddaramaiah said when asked about whether unscientific road work may have caused this damage. He also added that the work was done by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

From July 12-18, Uttara Kannada district has experienced a rainfall of 498 mm as opposed to the normal value of 237 mm which is excess by 111 per cent, according to IMD.

On Saturday, Union minister HD Kumaraswamy assessed the site of the landslide in Ankola, alleging the damage to be caused by 'unscientific work’. He said, “On the one hand, work has happened in the forest area while on the other, substandard work has been done. There are several good works happening in the country but here unscientific work has happened,” reported HT.

The rescue operation by the Indian Army are expected to continue for a duration of seven days and is a collaborative effort between the state government and the Indian Army. The state government is providing equipment, logistical support and so on. The Indian Army personnel will be working in locating and rescuing trapped individuals.

