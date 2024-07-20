Kumaraswamy blames ‘unscientific work’ for deadly landslide in Karnataka village

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that ‘unscientific work’ happening around the area was the cause of a deadly landslide in a village in Karnataka. The landslide occurred on the National Highway-66 near Shirur village in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada on Tuesday morning. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

“On the one hand, work has happened in the forest area while on the other, substandard work has been done. There are several good works happening in the country but here unscientific work has happened,” the former Karnataka chief minister told reporters.

The JD(S) leader was visiting the area to review the rescue operation, which has been hampered by heavy rainfall.

"There were some issues related to the approvals given by the forest department. But there is no point in commenting on it now. It is a very sorrowful incident that five members of a family who were making a living by selling tea have died," he added.

On July 16, a landslide occurred in Karnataka’s Shirur village in Uttara Kannada district following heavy rainfall. According to the police, seven bodies have been recovered so far and rescue operations continue to locate three missing people, including a lorry driver from neighbouring Kerala. Heavy equipments like ground penetrating radar and metal detectors are being used to help with rescue efforts.

Superintendent of Police (Karwar), Narayana M told PTI that the rescue teams are doing everything possible to trace those missing.

"All agencies are doing their best. Our entire administration is at the spot, helicopters were also arranged, Navy is also coordinating the operation," Narayana said.

Also read | Major treks in Western Ghats closed amid heavy rains across Karnataka. Full details

The official said they have not been able to trace the lorry yet, though the family of the missing lorry driver has claimed that the GPS location of the vehicle was tracked to the area where the landslide occurred. “When the incident occurred, the entire hill collapsed on the road. We are trying all possible things to locate the vehicle,” he added.

Vehicular traffic has been suspended temporarily on National Highway-66. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit the landslide hit area on Sunday to review the search operations.

(With PTI inputs)