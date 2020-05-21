e-paper
Home / India News / Karnataka reports 116 more Covid-19 cases, state tally over 1,500

Karnataka reports 116 more Covid-19 cases, state tally over 1,500

Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally has climbed to 1,568 while the death toll is at 41.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 14:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
Total deaths due to the coronavirus disease in Karnataka stand at 41.
A total of 116 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,568.

“116 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka (from 5 PM yesterday to 12 PM today), 14 people discharged during this period. Total positive cases in the state rises to 1568,” said the Government of Karnataka.

Total deaths in the state stand at 41. Besides, 570 people have been discharged so far.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
