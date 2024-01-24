Karnataka: Right-wing groups perform a havan near DC office, case filed

The Chikkamagaluru police have registered an FIR against Hindutva activists for allegedly besieging the deputy commissioner’s office in protest against the district administration’s refusal to permit the Rama Taraka Homa. The hindutva activists were denied to perform prayers at Bababudangiri Dattatreyapeet on Monday to mark Ram Temple inauguration. (PTI)

The FIR, registered at the Chikkamagaluru city police station, was followed by the complaint of sub-divisional magistrate Daljit Kumar. The complaint stated that the Hindutva activists tried to perform havan in front of DC office after permission was denied to perform prayers at Bababudangiri Dattatreyapeet on Monday to mark Rama mandir’s inauguration.

“Followed by a complaint by SDM, we have lodged a case against Hindu workers under IPC sections 353 (obstructing on government servant to discharge duty) 341 (wrongful restraint) in city police station,” Chikkamagaluru DSP Shailendra said. “So far we’ve not taken anybody into custody and the investigation is ongoing” he added.

The unrest originated from the district administration’s decision to withhold authorisation for the Rama Taraka Homa Havan at the Homa Mandapam of Inam Dattatreya Peeta, coinciding with the installation of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya. Expressing their dissatisfaction, activists from the Hindu organisation staged a homa havan in front of the DC office, invoking the name of Lord Rama.

The situation turned confrontational with attempts to bring homa kunda and havan, leading to clashes with the police and an attempt to breach the DC office premises. Over 25 Hindu leaders were detained during the protests, and subsequently released, as an FIR was lodged against them on Tuesday.

In another incident, a contentious order issued by the Virajpet town municipal council in Kodagu district added fuel to the fire, mandating the removal of Shree Ram’s flexes, banners, buntings, and saffron flags in Virajpet city by Tuesday evening.

Pro-Hindu organisations and BJP opposed the directive, staging protests against the government, and the municipal administrator.

Municipal officer B Chandra Kumar defended the order, saying it was crucial for preventing the disruption of protocol and public peace. However, facing strong opposition, the administrator revoked the order, leading to the withdrawal of the BJP workers’ protest on Tuesday.