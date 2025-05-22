Karnataka SBI manager, who vowed to speak only Hindi, apologises in Kannada

The SBI branch manager in Karnataka, who raked-up a controversy for refusing to speak in Kannada, has reportedly apologised for her behaviour. A video surfaced on social media platform X showed the woman manager apologising for her conduct in the local language itself. Snippet from a video by a customer at an SBI branch in Karnataka. (Screengrab (X))

A huge language debate was reignited in the southern state after a video emerged on Tuesday showing a heated language dispute between the manager and a customer.

The woman manager was heard saying, “I will not speak in Kannada for sure… but Hindi.” She repeatedly refused to speak in Kannada even as the customer cited RBI guidelines mandating the use of regional languages in customer interactions.

The incident drew sharp criticism from pro-Kannada activists and groups, who demanded an official apology from SBI and action against the branch manager.

Political reactions

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah reacted to the controversy on Wednesday by appreciating SBI’s prompt action in transferring the official and urged everyone to consider the issue as “closed.”

“The behaviour of the SBI branch manager in Surya Nagar, Anekal taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada and English and showing disregard to citizens is strongly condemnable,” the Congress leader said.

“All bank employees must treat customers with dignity and make every effort to speak the local language. I urge @FinMinIndia and the Department of Financial Services to mandate cultural and language sensitisation training for all bank staff across India. Respecting the local language is respecting the people,” he added, with the hashtag 'KannadaFirst'.

BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said the behaviour of the manager was not acceptable and called for banks in Karnataka to serve their customers in Kannada.

He also claimed that the Department of Financial Services (DFS) assured him of action to implement a notification mandating local language proficiency for such roles.