Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualifies 14 rebel MLAs ahead of Yediyurappa govt’s trust vote tomorrow

Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh on Sunday disqualified 14 rebel MLAs with immediate effect till end of the term of the assembly ahead of Monday’s confidence vote for chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

The 14 MLAs who had resigned earlier this month include Pratapgouda Patil, BC Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, ST Somashekhar, BA Basavaraja, Anand Singh, R Roshan Baig, Munirathna, K Sudhakar, MTB Nagaraj, AH Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda and Shrimanth Patil The Speaker announced the disqualification of the MLAs at a press conference in Bengaluru.

He said that on being advised by the chief minister he had directed the secretariat to convene a session on Monday at 11 am. “Therefore I have to make my pronouncement on the remaining complaints pending before the Speaker.”

At present, there are 222 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly. The BJP, with 105 MLAs, has an edge over the coalition, which garnered 99 votes in the floor test held on Tuesday.

“The way I’m being pressured to deal with the situation being a speaker. All these things have pushed me into a sea of depression,” Ramesh said just before announcing the disqualifications.

“I had 13 resignations petition left before me and 14 disqualification petitions. I have considered all the petitions before me. I had asked the members who resigned to appear before me to convince me that their resignations were voluntary and genuine. They failed to do so,” he said after announcing the names of the MLAs who were disqualified.

He also seemed not unduly worried about any no-trust motion being brought against him in the assembly and said he was even ready to resign on July 23.

“Let me see when no trust motion is brought against me…. I carried a resignation letter on July 23 because I wanted to resign if the matter dragged on that day because I did not want to carry that burden.”

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 11:55 IST