Karnataka techie questioned by cops in Parliament security breach

The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a software engineer employed with an MNC from Karnataka's Vidyagiri in connection with the December 13 Lok Sabha security breach incident. According to reports, Sai Krishna, the techie, knew Manoranjan D, one of the men who entered the Lok Sabha with hidden canisters and sprayed yellow smoke in a huge security scare on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Reports said Sai Krishna is the son of a retired cop of the Karnataka Police. Parliament security breach: Police find a new link in the investigation. Two people have been detained.

Delhi Police Special Cell detained another man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case. 50-year-old Atul Kulshetra is a resident of Jalalpur, reports said.

On Wednesday all six arrested in the case were confronted with each other for a corroboration of the sequence of the incident. The police custody of the four accused Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neemal and Amol Shinde is ending on Thursday. Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat are the two other accused arrested in the case.

The six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case were part of half a dozen WhatsApp groups named after Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekar Azad, police sources said on Tuesday. The accused and other members of these groups would regularly discuss the thoughts and ideas of the freedom fighters and also share related video clips, they said

Sai Krishna was Manoranjan D's roommate in the engineering college where they studied together. Repos said Sai Krishna was picked up from his sister's place in Bagalkot.

On December 13, Manohar D and Sagar Sharma jumped inside the Lok Sabha when the session was on and sprayed yellow smoke. Outside Parliament, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde were found protesting using the same smoke. The four were arrested under UAPA charges for the serious breach and as the police widened the net of the investigation, it was revealed that the security breach was a pre-mediated plan -- to create anarchy. No link with any organisation has been found so far.

Manoranjan D got two entry passes from BJP MP Pratap Simha's office. In their previous recce, they found out that shoes were not checked in Parliament and hence hid canisters inside their shoes and entered the Lok Sabha as visitors.