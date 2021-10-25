Karnataka: Doctor held for killing wife in suspected case of ‘black magic’

Karnataka police arrested a doctor for murdering his wife by injecting a high dose of drugs in a suspected case of a ‘black magic’ ritual in Davanagere district, an official said on Sunday. The crime was committed nine months ago, the police said.

The police have identified the suspect in custody as a 45-year-old Dr. Channakeshappa, who practised medicine in Rameshwara village in Nyamathi taluk, and the victim as Shilpa .

Following her death, Shilpa’s parents registered a complaint with the Davangere police station on February 11, claiming that her death was not an accident but a planned murder. During the initial police investigation, the doctor was able to evade arrest, claiming his wife was suffering from low blood pressure.

Upon further investigation, it was found that Channakeshappa was frequently visiting suspected ‘black magic’ practitioners for the past year, and during one such interaction, was advised to ‘sacrifice’ his wife to access a treasure, the police said.

On February 11, Channakeshappa gave Shilpa a dose of Dexamethasone, following which she became sick and died on the way to the hospital, the police added.

CB Ryshyanth Superintendent of police said that the doctor is in judicial custody. “We have filed a chargesheet against the doctor on charges of murder,” he said.

The doctor was taken into custody on October 18after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed the administration of the drug. He has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The incident comes weeks after Belagavi police started probing into a suspected case of ‘black magic’ after a two-year-old girl, who was found unconscious in a sugarcane field in Halyal village near Athani on September 23, died on October 1. The police said that there were signs of torture, especially burn marks on the girl’s body.