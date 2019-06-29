Kartarpur corridor: India proposes meeting with Pakistan in second week of July

India has proposed a meeting with Pakistan in the second week of July to finalise modalities and infrastructure requirements for the Kartarpur corridor, according to sources.

Three rounds of meetings between technical experts have already taken place at the border to discuss issues such as alignment, infrastructure and the effect of the flood planes on the construction of the corridor. On the Indian side, almost 45% of the work has been completed.

In November 2018, both India and Pakistan agreed to set up the Kartarpur corridor to link the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib - the final resting place of Guru Nanak - in the Pakistani town of Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Pakistan has committed to open the corridor in November 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

