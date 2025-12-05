Karthigai Deepam row: DMK, BJP spar in Lok Sabha; remarks against judge expunged

The Lok Sabha on Friday saw a sharp face-off between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the controversy surrounding the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. A lamp lit at Thiruparankundram temple as part of the 'Karthigai Deepam' festival celebrations in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on December 3. (PTI)

The uproar began after DMK MP TR Baalu made a contentious remark criticising a Madras high court judge who had allowed devotees to light the traditional lamp, a decision the Tamil Nadu government had opposed. Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju expressed strong objections, saying that the statement “amounts to casting aspersions on the judiciary”.

Rijiju reminded the House that parliamentary debate must maintain decorum and adhere to rules. “In the history of our parliamentary democracy, we have upheld the discipline of avoiding disparaging remarks. We are not opposed to what he wants to express, but he cannot use unparliamentary language,” he said. Addressing Baalu directly, Rijiju added, “This will lead to unnecessary trouble – not only for you, but for your party as well.”

Members of the Treasury Benches intervened during Zero Hour, a period during which the government is not obligated to respond immediately, to counter the Opposition’s allegations.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, later said that Baalu’s remark will be expunged from the record. “The matter is sub judice. You referred to an honourable judge with an inappropriate label. This is withdrawn and deleted. We cannot refer to any judge in such terms,” he said.

Baalu, however, stood by his statement, arguing that the judge had “himself acknowledged an association with the organisation”.

At the centre of the clash is the long-standing ritual of lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar situated near the Sikkandar Badushah Dargah in Madurai. On December 1, Justice GR Swaminathan of Madras HC permitted devotees to light the lamp. The Tamil Nadu government contested the order, citing the risk of communal tensions and the need to maintain public order.

When the state administration and temple authorities did not carry out the court-mandated ritual on December 3, clashes erupted between Hindu organisations and police personnel. With accusations of contempt of court now pending consideration, the issue escalated into a political flashpoint.

Baalu insisted that the situation was being deliberately inflamed. “A particular group belonging to a particular political party is creating communal clashes. The Government of India should address the issue,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the government, Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs L Murugan accused the DMK-led state government of religious discrimination. “The Tamil Nadu government is targeting a particular community and obstructing worshippers. They are destroying law and order in that area. The DMK government functions only for vote-bank politics,” he said.