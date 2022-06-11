Home / India News / Kartikeya RS win: Haryana BJP chief thanks Cong MLA Bishnoi, JJP, Independents
Kartikeya RS win: Haryana BJP chief thanks Cong MLA Bishnoi, JJP, Independents

OP Dhankar expresses gratitude to Independent MLA Balraj Kundu also for abstaining from voting, a decision that queered the pitch for Congress candidate Ajay Maken
Haryana Congress chief OP Dhankar put out a video on Saturday, thanking BJP-JJP MLAs, Independent legislators and Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for ensuring the win of Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma in the Rajya Sabha elections. (HT file photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 01:03 PM IST
BySunil Rahar

After Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, media baron and son of former minister Venod Sharma, defeated Congress general secretary Ajay Maken to make it to the Rajya Sabha early on Saturday, BJP state chief OP Dhankar thanked BJP-JJP MLAs, Independent legislators, Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for backing Sharma in the Rajya Sabha election.

In a video message shared on social media, Dhankar said besides BJP-JJP legislators and independent MLAs, Bishnoi had heeded to his inner voice and voted for Kartikeya.

“I also want to thank Independent MLA Balraj Kundu for abstaining from voting. Due to joint efforts, Krishan Lal Panwar and Kartikeya Sharma managed to win the Rajya Sabha polls,” he said.

Eighty-nine MLAs except Meham MLA Kundu cast their vote for two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana on Friday. One vote of a Congress MLA was declared invalid and in late night counting, Independent Sharma were declared victorious, while Congress general secretary Ajay Maken lost the Upper House seat in a close contest.

