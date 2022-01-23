Kashi Vishwanath corridor to feature in Uttar Pradesh’s Republic Day tableau

Lucknow/Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at the Republic Day parade will showcase the cultural revitalization of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi and the state’s one district, one product scheme. Last year, UP’s tableau was on the Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya.

“The UP tableau’s theme was approved by the tableau committee in New Delhi,” a state government official said on condition of anonymity. “This time it’s a dual theme – Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and ODOP. The tableau is being constructed in Delhi ahead of the Republic Day parade.”

ODOP is the state government’s flagship scheme to promote traditional, signature crafts and products specific to particular districts, such as brass work of Moradabad, woodcraft of Saharanpur and carpets of Bhadohi.

The Kashi Vishwanath corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, has been redeveloped and beatified at a cost of over ₹700 crore. It comprises 24 buildings, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex, tourist facility centre, auditorium, cafeteria, virtual gallery, Vedic library, Kashi museum, communal kitchen, and seven gates.

Last year, the UP tableau featured the grandeur of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya, the temple town’s culture and Ayodhya as a symbol of social and religious harmony. The tableau had showcased Ayodhya as a major religious tourism destination in India and featured a model of the temple, scenes from Ramayan and the new tradition of annual Deepotsav.

The proposed tableaux of the opposition-ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have been rejected, sparking controversy.