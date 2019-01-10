Kashmir braces for more snow over the weekend

Kashmir is bracing for yet another spell of snowover the weekend, prompting the authorities to review their preparedness to deal with the upcoming disturbances.

The weatherman has forecast another spell of precipitation including snowfall in Kashmir from Friday.

“Wet weather conditions marked by light to moderate snowfall and rains are likely to prevail till January 14,”Meteorology(Met) Department director Sonam Lotus said.

He, however,clarified that the snowfall is not expected to be as heavy as last week.

The Valley received its first snow of the year on January 2, bringing respite in the chilly conditions which was followed by widespread snowfall on January 5, leading to disruption of both air and road traffic.

More and more tourists are pouring in to experience the snow covered meadows, picturesque Himalayan mountains, pine forests and ice streams flowing across the Valley.

In view of the forecast, Khurshid A Ganai, advisor to governor, along with chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam arrived at the winter secretariat on Tuesday to review the state preparedness.

Ganai raised the issue of delay in snow clearance from roads and by-lanes in certain pockets of the Valley and directed the divisional administration to ensure timely action. He also urged the administration to ensure that along with the urban centers, life in far flung areas does not get disrupted by the wet weather, a government spokesman said in a statement.

Chief secretary Subrahmanyam urged the deputy commissioners to access the funds admissible under SDRF for restoration of water supply schemes, power and road infrastructure, as per requirement.

Stock position with regard to essential items including LPG, rice, sugar, kerosene oil and other fuels was reviewed extensively, the spokesman said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ – a 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

