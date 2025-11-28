Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Kashmir experiencing coldest November since 2007; Srinagar's minimum temperature drops to -4.5 degrees Celsius

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 01:45 pm IST

This November marks Kashmir's coldest since 2007, with Srinagar hitting minus 4.5 degrees Celsius. 

Kashmir is experiencing its coldest November since 2007, with minimum temperatures dipping below the freezing point across several locations, officials said on Friday.

Several areas in Kashmir recorded significant temperature drops, and the meteorological department anticipated dry weather and potential further cooling through December 10.(PTI)
Several areas in Kashmir recorded significant temperature drops, and the meteorological department anticipated dry weather and potential further cooling through December 10.(PTI)

Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season last night with the minimum temperature settling at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 4.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The city has witnessed a continuous drop in the night temperatures over the last few days. The night temperature in Srinagar was over four degrees below the normal for the season, they said.

According to officials, several weather stations across the valley have recorded their lowest night temperatures in November since 2007. Srinagar had recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on November 28, 2007, while the all-time lowest November temperature in the city was minus 7.8 degrees, recorded in 1934.

Officials said Konibal, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night, recording a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, settled at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, and in north Kashmir's Kupwara, the minimum temperature was minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

In south Kashmir's Kokernag, the minimum temperature was minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, in Pahalgam tourist resort, it was minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, and in Gulmarg ski resort, it was minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 10 and said there is a possibility of a further fall in the night temperatures.

