Kashmir: Families of 3 killed by security forces hold protest in Pulwama
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Kashmir: Families of 3 killed by security forces hold protest in Pulwama

The families have said that the boy was a class 11 student, Aijaz was pursuing graduation while Zubair was a skilled worker
By Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:25 PM IST

A day after Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said they would soon show proof that the two young men and a teenaged boy killed by security forces in Srinagar on December 30 were involved in militancy, families of the deceased protested in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday.

Families of the teenager, and Ajaz Maqbool (22) from Pulwama, and Zubair Ahmad (24) from Turkawangam Shopian protested in Bellow Pulwama, also demanding that the bodies be handed over to them.

The teenaged boy’s father insisted that the trio was innocent and rejected police chief Kumar’s claim that there was “60%” proof that the deceased were involved in militancy.

“Twenty-two days have gone by and they are saying 60% documents are ready. This is a ‘fake’ (claim) and is being done for the public (image). Today this happened with us, tomorrow this fire will engulf the whole of Kashmir,” he said.

On Monday, Kumar had said, “According to the meta data we have collected so far, all the three associates who were killed in the encounter were involved in militancy. They were providing logistic support (to militants). We want to take a few more days so that we collect all the evidence which we will show to their parents first to convince them of their children’s involvement.”

Also read | Army sets up ‘feedback and grievances’ helpline in Kashmir

Police and army have said that the trio was killed in an exchange of fire at Hokersar-Lawaypora in Srinagar after they refused to surrender, but their families insisted they were civilians. The boy was a class 11 student, Aijaz was pursuing graduation while Zubair was a skilled worker, according to their families.

The boy’s father said, “The killers have to be brought to book...I will not hesitate to go to the Supreme Court even...I will wait for a week or I will end my life at Lal Chowk. This case should be investigated before that.”

Claiming that the police report showed the trio had no FIR against them, he said, “Today they are saying that they were over ground workers of militants, tomorrow they will claim that they were terrorists.”

The families demanded that the bodies be returned to them for burial at their respective places. Since Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities have been burying the bodies of militants, allowing only a few family members to be part of the burial. Bodies of the trio killed on December 30 were taken to Ganderbal, some 110 km from Pulwama, for burial.

The claims of the families questioning the deaths in Lawaypora come just three weeks after the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a charge sheet against an army captain and two others for killing three young men of Rajouri in a staged encounter in Shopian on July 18 allegedly for “prize money”.

Police said six men have been arrested for the murder.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
With 4,936 beneficiaries receiving the shot, Delhi saw the highest turnout in terms of absolute numbers on Tuesday.(HT FILE)
“In addition to the list of beneficiaries sent to us by the Co-WIN platform, we were allowed to vaccinate people who are already registered but were not on the list." said Dr DS Rana(HT_PRINT)
The data showed that from January 1 to December 31, 2020, 148 murder cases were registered, whereas the number in 2019 was 165. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Tuesday’s 54% vaccination rate was only marginally better than the 50% seen till Monday.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
There are 100,744 prisoners lodged in 72 jails in Uttar Pradesh, including 72,372 undertrial prisoners and 28,372 convicted inmates, as per the February 2020 data of UP Prison Administration and Reform Services.(Representative image/Shutterstock)
Jharkhand high court in Ranchi.(HT File Photo)
A doctor poses after receiving a dose of the Bharat Biotech's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a government-run hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Reuters)
AAP leader Raghav Chadha addresses media during a press conference. (PTI)
VK Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
The Congress party was forced to fall back on the 77-year-old Oommen Chandy after the high command felt that his “inactive role” and “indecisive attitude” of the present leadership had affected the party’s prospects in the recent local body elections in Kerala. (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT File Photo)
Nepal had indicated its desire to review various issues related to trade and transit arrangements during foreign secretary Harsh Shringla’s visit to Kathmandu last month.(PTI)
