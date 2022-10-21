Kashmir joins the Indian Dominion

The Maharaja of Kashmir acceded to the Indian Dominion on October 27, 1947, declaring to Lord Mountbatten in a letter that the other alternative, in the face of Pakistan’s clandestine actions, “is to leave my state and my people to freebooters”.

Accepting the accession, Lord Mountbatten stated that “the question should be settled by a reference to the people”, adding that Indian troops had been sent to defend the state.

Edited excerpts of the correspondence:

From the Maharaja of Kashmir:

My dear Lord Mountbatten,

I have to inform your Excellency that a grave emergency has arisen in my state and request the immediate assistance of your government.

As your Excellency is aware, the state of Jammu and Kashmir has not acceded either to the Dominion of India or to Pakistan. Geographically my State is contiguous to both Dominions. It has vital economic and cultural links with both of them. Besides, my State has a common boundary with the Soviet Republic and China. In their external relations the Dominions of India and Pakistan cannot ignore this fact.

I wanted to take time to decide to which Dominion I should accede or whether it is not in the best interests of both Dominions and of my State to stand independent -- of course, with friendly and cordial relations with both.

I accordingly approached the Dominions of India and Pakistan to enter into a standstill agreement.

The Dominion of India desired further discussion with the representatives of my Government. I could not arrange this in view of the developments indicated below. In fact, the Pakistan Government under the standstill agreement are operating the posts and telegraphs system inside the State...

Afridis, soldiers in plain clothes, and desperadoes with modern weapons have been allowed to infiltrate into the State. The result has been that the limited number of troops at the disposal of the State had to be dispersed and thus had to face the enemy at several points simultaneously, so that it has become difficult to stop the wanton destruction of life and property and looting...

The wild forces thus let loose on the State are marching on with the aim of capturing Srinagar, the summer capital of my Government, as a first step to overrunning the whole State. The mass infiltration of tribesmen drawn from distant areas of the North-West Frontier Province, coming regularly in motor trucks using the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad road and fully armed with up-to-date weapons, cannot possibly be done without the knowledge of the NWFP Government and the Government of Pakistan.

In spite of repeated appeals made by my Government, no attempt has been made to check these raiders or stop them from coming to my State...

With conditions obtaining at present in my state and the great emergency of the situation as it exists, have no option but to ask for help from the Indian Dominion. Naturally, they cannot send the help asked for by me without my State acceding to the Dominion of India. I have accordingly decided to do so and attach the Instrument of Accession for acceptance by your Government.

The other alternative is to leave my state and my people to freebooters. On this basis no civilized Government can exist or be maintained. This alternative I will never allow to happen so long as I am the Ruler of the State and I have life to defend my country.

I may also inform your Excellency’s Government that it is my intention at once to set up an Interim Government and ask Sheikh Abdulla to carry the responsibilities in this emergency with my Prime Minister...

In haste and with kindest regards.

Yours sincerely,

HARI SINGH

-------------

MOUNTBATTEN’S REPLY

Government House,

My dear Maharaja Sahib,

Your Highness’s letter dated October 26 has been delivered to me by Mr VP Menon. In the special circumstances mentioned by your Highness, my Government has decided to accept the accession of Kashmir State to the Dominion of India. Consistently with their policy that, in the case of any State where the issue of accession has been the subject of dispute, the question of accession should be decided in accordance with the wishes of the people of the State, it is my Government’s wish that, as soon as law and order have been restored in Kashmir and her soil cleared of the invader, the question of the State’s accession should be settled by a reference to the people.

Meanwhile, in response to your Highness’s appeal for military aid, action has been taken today to send troops of the Indian Army to Kashmir to help your own forces to defend your territory and to protect the lives, property and honour of your people.

My Government and I note with satisfaction that your Highness has decided to invite Sheikh Abdulla to form an Interim Government to work with your Prime Minister.

With kind regards,

I remain,

Yours very sincerely,

MOUNTBATTEN OF BURMA