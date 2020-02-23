Kashmir schoolsto reopen today

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:55 IST

Srinagar: Schools in Kashmir Valley will reopen on Monday after over two-month winter break, officials said and hoped the next academic session will be free of disruptions following an extended closure of educational institutes last year following the nullification of Constitution’s Article 370 in August.

The nullification stripped Jammu & Kashmir of its special status that prevented non-residents from buying land and getting jobs in the region. A communications blackout and a lockdown were imposed in the region while hundreds of politicians and activists were detained to prevent protests against the move and Jammu & Kashmir’s division into two Union Territories. Most of the restrictions have since been eased even as access to the Internet remains restricted and three former chief ministers are among top politicians under continued detention.

“Everything is ready and everyone is positive about the reopening of the schools. Parents and the civil society have contributed while teachers, as well as students, are motivated a lot,” said school education director (Kashmir) Mohammad Younis Malik. He added schools within Srinagar’s municipal limits will be functional from 10 am to 3 pm and those elsewhere in Kashmir from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Students and parents said they were looking forward to the reopening of the schools to make up for the loss of the academic session last year. “Politically and economically Jammu & Kashmir has lost a lot since August. Our kids lost educationally and now it will be prudent to arrest the further loss by sending our wards to schools,” said Haseena Maqbool, a Srinagar-resident and a mother of two school-going children. “I have kept the uniforms of my children ready. They also had a haircut. I just hope that things remain calm.”

Schools, colleges and universities across Kashmir Valley were closed ahead of the nullification of Article 370. The communications blackout and the lockdown were imposed ahead of the nullification. The restrictions were subsequently eased but a shutdown against the move continued in the Valley for months.

Weeks after the nullification, the government announced the reopening of schools in areas where restrictions on the people’s movement were removed. But most parents avoided sending their children to schools citing the uncertain situation and the communications blackout.

Teachers returned to work but students mostly stayed away from schools until December 10 when the government announced winter vacations even as examinations were held on time in October and November.

Officials said teachers returned to schools from Saturday ahead of their reopening and many have been directed to beautify their institutes with balloons and buntings. “We are preparing for a warm welcome to our students. They should feel enthusiastic on their first day at school after the winter break,” said Saqib Ahmad, a government school teacher in Srinagar.

Malik said the students were upbeat because of the good results in exams despite the situation. “We tried our best for remedial teaching. During winter, we conducted tutorials at winter coaching camps. Some 2 lakh students attended them,” he said. Malik said the number of academic days has been increased under the Right to Education from this season. “From 180 academic days earlier, now we will have 200 for primary and 210 for upper primary classes.”

Around 1.2 million students are enrolled at some 13,800 schools across the Kashmir Valley.