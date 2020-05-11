e-paper
Kashmir: Strict arrangements put in place as security forces fear attacks

india Updated: May 11, 2020 19:53 IST
Mir Ehsan
Sringar: Strict security arrangements were been put in place across Kashmir on Monday for the 17th day of the Holy month of Ramzan - or the day of Badr - as security forces feared there could be attacks on their installations in the region.

Mobile internet connectivity, suspended last week since Hizbul Mujahideen’s operational commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed at his village of Beghpora in Pulwama along with an aide, is yet to be restored.

Top officials said only the 2G services could be restored in Kashmir only after the 17th day of Ramzan passes of peacefully .

People familiar with the situation said the government had decided to restore prepaid mobile phone services on Friday night. However, a high-level meeting in Srinagar, which was joined by top officials of security agencies, decided mobile internet connectivity would remain suspended till Monday.

The day of Badr marked the first and decisive battle in the history of Islam, when the first few hundred Muslims led by Prophet Mohammed took on their powerful opponents in Arabia and won, according to Islamic tradition.

“It was decided to restore internet only after the 17th day of Ramzan, the day of Badr, as there were inputs that security forces could be attacked on this day. Keeping in view the past experiences when militants choose to target security forces on this day, security was beefed up in Kashmir,” a senior security officer said.

Last year too, there were similar reports about possible attacks on the 17th day of Ramzan. Keeping in view two attacks on the CRPF in north Kashmir’s Sopore and Handwara areas, which left six CRPF troopers dead and more than five injured, the officials had apprehensions that there could be similar attacks on the CRPF.

During a high-level meeting in Baramulla last week, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar had asked security forces, especially the CRPF, to remain on high alert and maintain extra vigil especially for road opening patrols and Naka duties to prevent attacks.

The divisional commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, described the suspension of internet connectivity as temporary. “The mobile internet will be restored soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, additional check points were set up on the national highway and other sensitive places, and messages were passed on to security installations to remain on high alert during the night due to possibility of attacks. The army’s Rashtriya Rifles units enhanced mobile patrolling in towns and villages.

