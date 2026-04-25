K Kavitha launches own political party, names it TRS, says ‘ashamed of BRS’

K Kavitha, former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, on Saturday announced the launch of her own a political outfit, namely 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS). Former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha speaks at an event (PTI/File) Kavitha announced her party's name at an event held on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where she said her previous party BRS led to Telangana losing its soul and that she is feels ashamed of it over some issues. Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September last year after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime. “I was part of that family and now feel ashamed for some issues, BRS led to Telangana losing its soul,” she said, according to a video shared by PTI news agency.

“Remember The Name: Telangana Rashtra Sena,” a post on Kavitha X handle stated, adding: We refuse to back down, come what may; It is time the people of Telangana have their say. We will not let our aspirations decay; Be reduced to ashes if you dare come in our way. Your Time is Done, Our Time is Now.