Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kaziranga National Park: SC refuses to hear plea against HC order

PTI |
Mar 17, 2025 03:30 PM IST

Kaziranga National Park: SC refuses to hear plea against HC order

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a plea against an order of the Gauhati High Court which adjourned sine die a case over the protection and preservation of Kaziranga National Park.

Kaziranga National Park: SC refuses to hear plea against HC order
Kaziranga National Park: SC refuses to hear plea against HC order

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said the issues relating to the park, including the declaration of eco-sensitive zone, was pending before the apex court.

The bench told the petitioner's counsel to withdraw the plea challenging the high court order and file an application in the proceedings pending before the top court.

The counsel withdrew the plea with liberty to move an appropriate plea in the apex court.

The petitioner's counsel said the plea filed before the high court raised several issues concerning the park, including the declaration of eco-sensitive zone.

"That issue is pending before this court," the bench observed.

In its order passed on December 6 last year, the high court adjourned the matter sine die observing several issues relating to the national park were pending before the apex court.

The PIL filed in the high court raised several issues concerning the protection of bio-diversity and ecosystem of Kaziranga National Park including eco-fragile zone, protection of nine notified animal corridors and for action against alleged unauthorised industrial and other non-forest activity.

The petitioner alleged non-forest activity, including settlement of land within the forest area, had ramifications and referred to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India stating a change in land pattern and other non-forest activities might wipe out the one-horned rhino to extinction.

While adjourning the matter sine die, the high court noted no material was brought before it to show that the issue relating to eco-sensitive zone with respect to Assam in general and for the Kaziranga National Park in particular was finally decided by the Supreme Court.

Aside from the rhinoceros, the park's elephant grass, marshland and dense tropical moist broadleaf forests are home to hoolock gibbon, tiger, leopard, Indian elephants, sloth bear, wild water buffalo and swamp deer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On