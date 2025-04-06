Menu Explore
KCET admit card 2025 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link to download hall tickets

ByGaurav Sarma
Apr 06, 2025 01:48 PM IST

KCET admit card 2025 is out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can find the direct link to download hall tickets below.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the admit cards for KCET 2025 on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Candidates who are appearing in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2025 can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET admit card 2025 has been released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The direct link to download hall tickets is given here.

To download the KCET 2025 hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their details like Login ID or Registration Number and Password.

Direct link to download KCET Admit Card 2025

Notably, KCET 2025 examination is scheduled for April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across Karnataka. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

Also read: KCET admit card 2025 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, how to check

Registrations for KCET 2025 began from January 23, 2025.

KCET Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download from official website

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the KCET 2025 admit card:

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the admissions tab and then on UGCET- 2025
  3. Click on the link to download the UGCET Admit Card 2025.
  4. On the next page, enter your credentials to login and submit.
  5. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / KCET admit card 2025 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link to download hall tickets
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited.
