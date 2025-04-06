Menu Explore
KCET admit card 2025 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 06, 2025 01:29 PM IST

KCET Admit Card 2025: Candidates who have applied for the exam can visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to download the admit card. The direct link is given below.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET, also called KCET) admit card on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to download the admit card. The direct link is given below.

KCET admit card 2025 released at etonline.karnataka.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)
KCET admit card 2025 released at etonline.karnataka.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

KCET admit card 2025: Direct link

Login details required to check the KCET admit card are login ID or registration number and password. These are the steps candidates need to follow:

How to download KCET admit card 2025?

  1. Open the KEA official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Open the admissions section and then UGCET- 2025
  3. Click on the link that reads ‘UG Common Entrance Test- 2025 Admission Ticket Link’
  4. A login window will appear. Key in the requested credentials.
  5. Submit and check the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must check and ensure that details such as name, photograph, etc. have been printed properly. If there is any error, they should immediately contact the KEA and inform about it.

The admit card will also contain important instructions that all candidates must read and follow onexam day.

The KCET 2025 examination will be held on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state. It will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

The registration process started on January 23 ended on February 18, 2025.

For more details, candidates can visit the KEA official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Follow Us On