KCR announces a slew of sops for RTC staff

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:43 IST

Hyderabad

In a major relief for Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Sunday that salaries for the 55 days when they had struck work will be paid, they will get an increment and the retirement age will be increased from 58 to 60.

The decisions were among a slew of announcements made by the government in a first-of-its-kind luncheon hosted by the chief minister at Pragati Bhavan, which saw five workers from all the 97 depots across the state, transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, RTC managing director Sunil Sharma and other senior officials in attendance.

The chief minister said he will instruct the MLAs and MPs to travel in RTC buses once in a month and expressed hopes that the RTC would become profitable in the next four months. He also said that an amount of Rs 1000 crore will be allocated to RTC from next budget. The RTC workers will receive their salaries, inclusive of the strike period, on Monday, he added.

Slamming the trade unions, he said, “Unions are responsible for the present position of RTC. We will not conduct any elections for the recognised unions for next two years.” He also announced suspension of elections to the recognised unions for two years and, instead, ordered setting up of a welfare board with two employees from each depot, it said.

For the employees who died during the strike period, one job will be given to member of their family within eight days, and Rs two lakh per family will be paid as an ex-gratia amount by the government.

Employees working on temporary basis will be made permanent in the TSRTC. A housing scheme will also be worked out. Bus conductors will not be penalised if a passenger does not take a ticket. “Purchasing the ticket is responsibility of the passenger. Further, the management will not take action on the conductor,” the chief minister added.

KCR stated that the employees suffering with colour blindness will be given alternative work and the women workers are to end their duties by 8 pm. The chief minister instructed officials to provide toilets, dress change rooms and lunch rooms separately for women in the depots.

Women employees will be given maternity leaves, child care leaves on par with the government employees. Khaki uniform will be changed for women.

The government has also instructed the management to extend health services to parents of the employees and promised services in district level hospitals. Free bus pass facility to the parents of the workers and fee reimbursement to children will be provided, KCR added.