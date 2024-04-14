KCR slams Cong govt in T’gana for failing to fulfil its guarantees

The administration in Telangana collapsed within four months of the Congress coming to power, as the new government lacked efficiency and sincerity in resolving the people’s issues, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Saturday. Telangana-Rashtra-Samithi-TRS-party-president-K-Chandrasekar-Rao-speaks-to-the-media-at-his-party-headquarters-in-Hyderabad-AP-Photo

Kickstarting the election campaign of the BRS for the Lok Sabha elections, which is scheduled to be held in the state on May 13, at a public rally at Chevella, KCR said the Congress had come to power by hoodwinking the people with tall promises in the name of six guarantees.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“But within four months, it lost the faith of the people, as the government failed to fulfil any of its guarantees. Before the elections, the Congress had promised to enhance the amount of financial assistance to the Scheduled Caste beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu scheme from ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh,” he recalled.

“What happened to the promise? In fact, the previous BRS government sanctioned funds for payment of ₹10 lakh to each of 1.30 lakh Dalit beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu scheme, but the new government failed to release even a single rupee,” he criticised and threatened to take up a massive dharna along with beneficiaries at Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad if the Congress government failed to fulfil its promise.

Recalling that his government was providing round-the-clock power supply to agriculture free of cost, KCR said the state was now witnessing massive power cuts and lack of irrigation and drinking water supply. “Even the scholarships being paid for the poor students for overseas education have been stopped,” he said.

KCR claimed that he had fought tooth and nail taking inspiration from Dr B R Ambedkar for achieving statehood to Telangana. “Our government constructed a 125-ft tall statue of Babasaheb as a tribute to the great leader and named the state secretariat after him,” he said. KCR vowed to fight for the people of Telangana till his last breath, irrespective of whether the BRS was in power or in opposition. “We shall continue to pull up the government and bring it down to its knees to resolve the people’s issues,” he said.