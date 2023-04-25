Kedarnath Dham doors opened for devotees, 1st ‘puja’ in name of PM Modi

The doors of the eleventh Jyotirlinga Kedarnath Dham were opened on Tuesday morning with rituals. The first worship at the shrine was done in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by priest Rawal Bhimashankar Linga and other seers. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayers at Kedarnath Dham on Tuesday.

The opening of doors at Kedarnath Dham resonated with army band, recital of bhajans and ‘Jai Shri Kedar’ chants. As per the instructions of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, flowers were showered on the devotees by helicopter. See Photos

Dhami offered prayers on the opening of doors at Kedarnatha Dham and wished for the prosperity of the country and state. The chief minister prayed to ‘Baba Kedar’ for the people.



Dhami also welcomed the devotees who had arrived to offer prayers. He participated in the Bhandara programme organised by the ‘Mukhya Sevak’ in the temple premises.



“Every possible effort has been made to make the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand easy and safe. Social organisations and voluntary organisations are also extending full cooperation for the yatra. Based on the experiences of the previous years, work has been done to advance the Yatra arrangements”, Dhami said.



He appealed to the devotees coming to visit Kedarnath after being thoroughly updated about the weather forecast, so that no one should face any inconvenience due to the weather. The Yatra is going on smoothly in Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. On April 27, the doors of Shri Badri Vishal will also be opened for the darshan.



Several prominent personalities including Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee chief Ajendra Ajay, Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, district panchayat chief Amardei Shah, district BJP chief Singh Mahavir Panwar along with senior officials were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON