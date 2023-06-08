Home / India News / Massive avalanche hits mountains around Kedarnath Temple. Video

Massive avalanche hits mountains around Kedarnath Temple. Video

ByHT News Desk
Jun 08, 2023 06:19 PM IST

No casualties, damages have been reported so far.

A massive avalanche has hit the mountains around the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand earlier Thursday. According to reports, no damage or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Screengrab from video clip of the massive avalanche(PTI)
Screengrab from video clip of the massive avalanche(PTI)

According to the video clip shared by news agency PTI, fumes of snow descending down the mountains could be seen and pilgrims, visitors standing in front of the temple were gazing at the snowslide as it took place.

Similar snow avalanche took place in the state on June 4 which hit a group of pilgrim en route to Hemkund Sahib. Five of them were rescued by a team of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), whereas it also recovered a body of one pilgrim on June 5 after the rescue operation resumed.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
avalanche uttarakhand kedarnath temple + 1 more
avalanche uttarakhand kedarnath temple
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out