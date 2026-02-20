Keen to collaborate with India on safety, testing, says Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated his company is keen to collaborate with India to test and evaluate artificial intelligence models for safety and security risks, casting the country as a pivotal democratic counterweight in global AI governance. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei delivers a speech during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. (AFP)

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi — the fourth worldwide iteration since the inaugural 2023 event at Bletchley Park — Amodei stated that India’s role in the global AI ecosystem is crucial for shaping regulation and access.

“We’d like to work with India on testing and evaluation of models for safety and security risks in the tradition that was started by many global and national AI security institutes that have been stood up around the world,” Amodei said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for convening tech and political leaders for the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact commitments, noting the ambition he observed across the country in recent days.

Marking the summit with a signal of intent, Anthropic announced a new office in Bengaluru, enterprise partnerships, and the appointment of industry veteran Irina Ghose to lead local operations.

Beyond commercial expansion, Amodei emphasised the importance of diffusion.

“One dynamic that we have observed is that technology and practices pioneered in India have historically set a standard for the Global South, and have helped to diffuse technology and humanitarian benefits through the Global South,” he said.

Addressing the exponential growth of the sector, Amodei stated the industry is “increasingly close to a country of geniuses in the data centre”. He described a future with “AI agents that are more capable than most humans at most things, and can coordinate at superhuman speed.”

He added that this level of capability is something the world has never seen before, bringing emerging opportunities and concerns for humanity.

“On the positive side, we have the potential to cure diseases that have been incurable for thousands of years to radically improve human health, and to lift billions out of poverty, including the Global South, and create a better world for everyone,” he said. “On the side of risks, I’m concerned about the autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for misuse by individuals and governments, and their potential for economic displacement.”

Amodei stated that potential economic questions are equally urgent. He said Anthropic has begun publishing data on how AI reshapes labour markets through its Economic Futures programme and AI impact index, and signalled a willingness to share these insights with Indian policymakers.

While AI will expand the economic pie in India and across the Global South, Amodei stated that rapid changes will make a period of turbulence almost inevitable. The challenge, he said, will be to manage the transition collaboratively, smoothing prosperity rather than amplifying inequality.