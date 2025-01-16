New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal built schools and hospitals and provided free electricity in return for the historic mandate given to the A by the people of Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here said on Thursday. Kejriwal built schools, gave free power to pay back for mandate: Bhagwant Mann in Delhi roadshow

Campaigning for A's Ghonda candidate Gaurav Sharma, Mann said it was the "duty" of the people to vote for his party for the development and welfare schemes Kejriwal started in the city.

The northeast Delhi constituency is held by BJP's Ajay Mahawar in the outgoing Assembly. Mahawar has again been fielded by the BJP from Ghonda.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Results will be declared after the counting of votes on February 8.

"Kejriwal has paid back in full for the historic mandate A got in Delhi in the previous elections. He returned the favour by building government schools, hospitals, Mohalla Clinics, giving jobs, providing free electricity, water and bus rides to the women in Delhi," Mann said in a roadshow in Ghonda.

In Punjab, also ruled by A, 850 Mohalla Clinics have been opened, good schools and hospitals are coming up, and 90 per cent of power consumers get zero electricity bills, he said.

He said that under the leadership of Kejriwal, A was doing a "political cleaning" of the parties that "looted" the country in the last 70 years and held up the development of good schools and hospitals.

He also alleged that the people of Delhi were being browbeaten by the BJP into voting for it.

"You have to side with Kejriwal who is like your brother and family member. He rules your heart as you rule his heart. It's a duty to strengthen him," Mann said in his appeal to the voters.

The EVM buttons not only show party symbols but also decide the destiny of children of the people, he said.

