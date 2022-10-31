'Kejriwal is kingpin in liquor scam…': Anurag Thakur slams Delhi CM, AAP

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of being the 'kingpin in (the) liquor (policy) scam' in the national capital - in connection with which deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was last month raided and questioned by the CBI.

Thakur also slammed the AAP - in power in Delhi and Punjab and hopeful of a good showing in next month's Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections - as 'corrupt'. He referred to ex Delhi minister Satyendar Jain - in jail over a money laundering case, to underline his point.

"Like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand (and) Goa, we will repeat our government in Himachal and Gujarat. AAP should look at Punjab... Corruption is at its peak... Delhi health minister is in jail due to corruption. Arvind Kejriwal is kingpin in liquor scam," Thakur was quoted by ANI.

The alleged Delhi liquor scam has snowballed into a major AAP vs BJP flashpoint ahead of a municipal election in the national capital, which is itself the subject of a court battle.

The city's excise department is headed by Sisodia, who is under scrutiny for allegedly providing undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licenses for the 2021-22.

READ | What is Delhi excise policy and why has it become a BJP-AAP flashpoint?

Both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating alleged cartelisation in the now-scrapped liquor policy, which allegedly benefitted some wholesalers, distributors and retailers, while knocking smaller vendors out of the tender process.

Earlier this month the ED raided over two dozen locations in and around Delhi in connection with the case; this was after more than 30 places - including some as far afield as Hyderabad - were raided the week before. Three people have been arrested so far.

The BJP - with an eye on the Gujarat and Himachal elections - has ripped into Kejriwal and the AAP on this issue; the saffron party's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, claimed the Delhi government's new liquor policy had led to a loss of at least ₹2,000 crore. He also accused the AAP of using this money to fund its campaigns in Punjab and Gujarat.

Kejriwal - in Gujarat this week to campaign for the AAP - hit back saying his government expected revenue of ₹4,000 to 5,000 crore and held Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena responsible for any loss. "... before implementation (of the new policy) LG made many changes... 300-400 shops could not be opened. This is the reason behind less revenue."

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON